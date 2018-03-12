Man jumps through window of burning apartment building in north Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a burning apartment building Monday morning in the Greenspoint area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived to the 13000 block of Northborough Street around 3:43 a.m.

During the fire, investigators said a man inside one of the units broke through a window and jumped out. He was taken to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries, including lacerations.

No firefighters were injured and the flames were extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The following images were taken at the scene:

Read More Local Stories

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.