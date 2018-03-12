March Madness hits Houston as both the Cougars and Tigers prepare for the big dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - H-Town will be represented loud and proud at the NCAA Tournament, with both the University of Houston and Texas Southern University making the men's bracket.

For UH, it's their 20th trip to the tournament, but the Coogs' first since 2010. Houston will face San Diego State on Thursday night at 6:20 p.m.

TSU is playing in the tournament for the fourth time in the past five years. The Tigers will take on North Carolina Central in a play-in game on Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. If they win, they'll face the West Region's top seed, Xavier, on Friday.