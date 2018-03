Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - When it comes to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Mutton Bustin' is always a crowd favorite! This year, one of our own is getting in on the action.

NewsFix's Associate Producer Artia Thomas' daughter, Sklyer, hung on for dear life in the Mutton Bustin' competion inside the Junction over at NRG Park Sunday. Her ride was so impressive she took top prize!

Nice work, Skyler. Not bad for your first rodeo!