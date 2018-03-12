× Police: 2 women found with drugs, counterfeit money during traffic stop in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Two women were slapped with multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and counterfeit money inside their vehicles, according to Friendswood police.

An officer was conducting a traffic stop on a green Ford in the 17400 block of Fife around 3:36 p.m. Friday when the officer noticed that a second vehicle, a white Buick, followed them into a parking lot.

A second officer approached the driver of the white Buick and asked for identification, but the driver refused. The driver — identified as Jade Elizabeth Grepares — was then asked to exit the vehicle, but refused that request as well. Grepares rolled up her driver’s side window and initially tried to drive away, but was unable to, according to police.

A police narcotic K-9 gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics inside Grepares’ vehicle. After a search, officers found Carisoprodol, Alprazolam, Ecstasy, marijuana and crystal methamphetamine.

The K-9 officer also gave a positive alert on the Ford, driven by Ashley Lyn Schmidt.

Schmidt had a suspended driver’s license and officers found a used syringe inside her vehicle, police said.

Both Grepares and Schmidt were transported to jail. During booking, officers found counterfeit money inside Grepares’ wallet. She had four $10 bills, three $5 bills and three $100 bills. Schmidt had two counterfeit $5 bills in her wallet, police said.

Both women were charged with forgery.

Grepares, 28, got two additional charges for possession of a controlled substance; one of them with intent to deliver. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Schmidt’s bond was set at $5,000.