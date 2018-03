Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee have come to a conclusion, that there was no collusion at least between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 Presidential Campaign.

The GOP lawmakers announced they also found no evidence Vladimir Putin was trying to help 'The Donald' win the election.

So, they have shutdown their year-long investigation.

Of course, members of the intelligence community disagree with some of those conclusions....and naturally, so do Democrats on the committee.

Guess they'll have to agree to disagree.