Suspected DWI driver with wife, small kids in vehicle causes fatal accident in north Harris County, deputies say 

HOUSTON — An alleged drunken driver is behind bars and facing felony charges after causing a fatal crash while his wife and three small children were in the car over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Elmer Quintanilla, 26, is charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the E Sam Houston Parkway at West Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Quintanilla, his wife, 25, and three children ages 13 months, 5 and 6 years old were riding in a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck when the suspect tried to exit the highway at the West Road Toll Plaza. Deputies said the driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and rear ended a late model Acura.

The sheriff’s office said the Acura rolled and struck a large brick sign.

The pickup truck then hit a second vehicle as it left a church parking lot and drove onto the feeder road.

The suspect’s vehicle finally stopped after hitting three unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot, according to deputies.

The Acura driver — who has been identified as a man — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle — who has been identified as a woman — was taken to Cy-Fair Hospital in good condition.

Quintanilla, his wife and all three children were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, traffic investigators have determined that Quintanilla was driving while intoxicated and had children under the age of 15 in the vehicle, which is also a felony.

