× Teen arrested in shooting death of 64-year-old in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — A teen was arrested Friday and charged in the death of a man who was fatally shot in northeast Houston on Feb. 28.

Isaiah Murphy, 18, is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to Houston police, Gerardo Lopez, 64, was walking on an easement between two residences in the 4700 block of McEwen and Siegel when he was shot. A neighbor went to the area to investigate and saw a male suspect running from the easement onto Cavalcade.

As the neighbor confronted the suspect in the parking lot at 300 Cavalcade, the suspect attempted to steal his vehicle, then fled the area on foot, police said.

Further investigation led to the identification of Murphy as a suspect and he was later arrested without incident.