Tim McGraw collapses on stage during concert

Dublin, Ireland — Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Ireland, according to Rolling Stone.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine,” a representative for McGraw said in a statement. “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw reportedly had just finished a rendition of his hit song “Humble & Kind” when he dropped to his knees and sat down.

After the fall, his wife, Faith Hill, returned to the stage to tell the crowd that he was OK.

“He’s been super dehydrated,” Hill said. “I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

McGraw was in Ireland as part of a three-day, three-city country music festival called Country to Country.

McGraw and Hill are currently scheduled to start another tour on May 31.