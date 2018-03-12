Wanted suspects try to withdraw $1,500 from local woman’s bank account using fake ID, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a man and woman accused of committing forgery in order to withdraw money from a victim’s bank account, according to investigators.

The two suspects drove up to a bank drive through window in the 12600 block of Memorial Drive at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police. Investigators said the suspects presented the victim’s identifying information on a counterfeit paper driver’s license in an attempt to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account.

The male suspect was caught on video presenting the withdrawal slip and driver’s license to the teller for $1,500, the police department said. The female suspect’s photo was affixed on the counterfeit driver’s license used in this incident, officers said. The bank teller attempted to verify the withdrawal by calling the victim, and found that the victim was at home.

Officers said both suspects then drove away from the bank in a white Toyota Tundra with a fake Texas license plate SLM-10.

Both suspects are believed to be 45 to 55 years old. The woman has a medium build and long black hair. The man has a medium to heavy build, a bald head and glasses.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Read More Local Headlines

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.