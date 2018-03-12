WASHINGTON — President Trump welcomes the World Series Champions Houston Astros to the White House. Missed the livestream? Watch the replay now on CW39.com.
WATCH: Astros visiting White House as part of World Series championship celebration
-
World Series champion Astros schedule White House visit, while vowing to “never settle” in 2018
-
Ready for baseball? The World Series champion Astros load up their spring training truck
-
MUST WATCH: Homeowner’s amazing holiday display paying homage to Houston rap community goes viral
-
Fans get ready: Astros Championship Trophy Tour kicks off Monday
-
Houston Astros host baseball camp
-
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods apologizes for Astros jersey price glitch
-
Black History Month: Jimmy “Toy Cannon” Wynn has power, built to last as an Astros legend
-
David Letterman to kick off new talk show with Barack Obama as first guest
-
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor visits University of Houston Law Center
-
Bill Murray debuts his Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’
-
-
Houston Astros host FanFest at Minute Maid Park
-
Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un
-
NBA star Stephen Curry says Florida shooting is ‘tough to digest’