Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- You know what time it is, time for the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! This week, there will be plenty of great acts to keep H-Town bumping!

March 14

New Politics at House of Blues

March 15

Iced Earth at House of Blues

March 17

Jason Cassidy at Dosey Doe

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.