$65K reward offered, 265 calls made about suspicious parcels after deadly Austin package bombings

AUSTIN – The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the San Antonio Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Austin Police Department (APD) are offering a reward of up to $50,000 leading to the arrest and conviction for the person(s) responsible for the deaths and/or injuries resulting from recent package bombings in Austin, Texas.

That’s in addition to the $15,000 reward already offered by Governor Abbott.

The Austin area is reeling from two explosions Monday; bombs disguised as packages that seriously injured two women and took the life of 17-year-old Draylen Mason.

"They took his life away, and he didn't even deserve that," the victim's friend, De'montrey McKenzie, said.

A 75-year-old woman is still in critical condition.

"We again are praying and thinking of her and hoping for a recovery from this incident," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley commented.

Police say they've received 265 calls about suspicious packages since Monday's deadly detonation, but none have turned out to be anything threatening.

Yesterday's attacks were actually the second and third package bombs to blow up in the last 10 days, and they were all within a 20-mile radius.

Police say they believe the crimes are connected, but are still searching for a motive.

Many residents are on edge-- and needless to say, everyone is a bit nervous about opening any packages right now.

And with SXSW in town, people are worried!

"And now with these bombings, we're afraid like, what if someone, you know, bombs here," SXSW volunteer Kimberly Quiroz-Negron shared. "Especially there's a lot of people here right now."

"There is no indication of any connection between these explosions and the spring festivals that are happening," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.