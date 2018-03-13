1 confirmed dead after bus carrying Channelview HS students crashes in Alabama, officials say

HOUSTON — At least one person has died and several other were injured early Tuesday after a charter bus transporting Channelview High School band students and staff was involved in a major crash early Tuesday along Interstate 10 in Alabama, according Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the deceased victim was a student. According to district officials, the students were out of state for a school trip to Disney World in Florida.

A video of the crash shot in the early morning showed a bus on its side in a grassy aqueduct or ravine as rescuers with flashlights scoured the area. Firefighters looked down from a bridge, a line of emergency vehicles lining the road leading up to the bridge.

The extent of the injuries is not known, but the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office told CNN it is responding to the scene.

The bus’ front axle appeared separated from the vehicle and at least two doors to luggage compartments had been ripped off the side. The roof of the bus also appeared damaged.

Several units are on the scene, including helicopters that are taking patients to medical centers in Baldwin County, Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

Baldwin County runs up the eastern edge of Mobile. Bay Minette is its county seat.

Facebook user Jesus Tejeda posted the following video from this scene. In the video, multiple first responders surround an overturned charter bus after it apparently crashed into a ravine.