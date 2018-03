Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Many of us have started to notice it but for those who have not let me inform you that there's a 'speech war' going on!

Take for instance social media. Anything you post is subject to be criticized and ridiculed for speaking your mind.

An internet bill of rights- involving 'speech' is in order.

But for now we must fight for our right to post what the heck we want!