Crime Stoppers: $5K reward for suspects wanted after overnight smash-and-grab in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two alleged burglars involved in a smash-and-grab at a business in the Southbelt area, according to Crime Stoppers. On Tuesday, investigators released several surveillance images taken during the alleged crime.

A man burglarized a building located in the 10000 block of Fuqua Street around 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 15, according to investigators. During the incident, the suspect driving a Ford F-250 crashed through the front door of the business stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

The truck was later recovered, police said.

Images of the suspect were captured by video surveillance camera during the burglary. There was a second unknown suspect vehicle — possibly a large dark SUV — observed at the scene, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

