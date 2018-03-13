× Dog dies on plane after United Airlines flight attendant forces owner to place him in overhead bin

HOUSTON— A 10-month-old French Bulldog is dead after being placed in the overhead compartment on a United Flight from Houston to New York.

According to passengers, the flight attendant informed the owner of the dog, identified as ‘Papacito,’ to place him in the compartment for the entire duration of the flight.

When the flight, which lasted three hours, finally landed in New York, the owner noticed the dog was unresponsive and began performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but the beloved dog could not be saved.

Passenger June Lara detailed the accounts in a now viral Facebook post.

“I sat behind the family of three and thought myself lucky – who doesn’t when they get to sit near a puppy? However, the flight attendants of flight UA1284 felt that the innocent animal was better off crammed inside the overhead container without air and water. They INSISTED that the puppy be locked up for three hours without any kind of airflow. They assured the safety of the family’s pet so wearily, the mother agreed,” said Lara. “There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel. There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone.”

United Airlines released a statement that read, in part:

“This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”