Inside Story: Meet the best Cowboy you won’t see this year at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON - What cowboy doesn't love rodeo time in H-Town? The smell of the leather, the roar of the crowd and the thrill of the ride.

It was a good ride for the 37-year-old California native. That is until June of 2017 and what started keeping him from doing what he's loved for the last 19 years.

Steer Wrestler Luke Branquinho dislocated his shoulder, tore his rotator cuff, then popped his bicep out.

Yet, through the pain, Braquinho says no torn bicep or rotator cuff will keep him from getting back in the saddle and competing on one of the circuits biggest stages, Rodeo Houston, where he won top honors in 2015 and the $50,000 prize that comes with it.

The bulldogger hopes to ride professionally again by mid-year, adding there's no better feeling than being on top, and he wants nothing more than to feel it again.

Saddle up partner, and let's ride with the best cowboy you won't see at RodeoHouston this year in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.