Police searching for man caught stealing peacocks

CNN—Police in Florida are looking for a bird-snatcher whose dirty work was caught on camera.

The thief was recorded chasing and stealing peacocks outside a home in Coconut Grove.

Surveillance video captured the thief roll up in a pickup, park in front of a house that is not his and snatch a peacock.

At one point he ended up being chased by angry birds.

Despite their elusiveness, the man seen with a cigarette dangling from his mouth doesn't quit.

"He came to my property, he wondered to my porch, very disturbing," said Virginia jasper, coconut grove resident.

After all the running into and out of the frame of jasper's surveillance cameras, the man makes off with a bird tucked under his arm.