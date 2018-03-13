Women’s History Month: R&B Singer Leela James opens up about the women who’ve inspired her soulful music career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- In honor of Women's History Month, Soulful R&B Singer-Songwriter Leela James stopped by CW39's morning dose. studio early Tuesday morning.

Born and raised in Los Angeles --- now residing in Houston, James knows the true meaning of Houston Strong. During the horrible, unfortunate times during Hurricane Harvey, she helped victims make it through the storm.

From James' debut album "A Change is Gonna Come" to five albums later, her fans continue to fall for her.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe had a chance to talk to James about which great artists inspired her to become the great soulful singer she is today. She also shared some news about upcoming projects. For more on James click here.