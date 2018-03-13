Senate Majority Leader resigns after leaked video revealed alleged affair with Lobbyist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CNN—Iowa senate majority leader Bill Dix resigned after a newly released video allegedly shows him having an affair with a lobbyist.

Dix didn't provide a reason for stepping down but some are saying he abused his power.

Cell phone video made public by a progressive political website the "Iowa starting line" shows a man, who is apparently senator Bill Dix, with a woman who is not his wife.

Throughout the video, the two are very close kissing making out several times.

Pictures taken from another angle show more clearly a man closely resembling Dix.

Today, Dix's seat in the State Senate sat empty before Dix sent his resignation letter listing no reason in the letter for stepping down.

The Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen calling the relationship an abuse of power.

"I believe that they are connected. It is an issue of power," said Petersen.