Thousands of volunteers spend Spring Break rebuilding homes in the Houston area

HOUSTON - So, how's your Spring Break going? Well, why lay in the sun when you could be giving back?

The charity, Eight Days of Hope, along with more than 4,000 volunteers from all of the world, are in town to lend a helping hand for Spring Break vacation.

The group is restoring homes in Dickinson, League City, Friendswood and other parts of Galveston county damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Genaro Carrillo’s home in Friendswood was flooded with a foot of water after the storm and his truck washed into a neighboring bayou. Carrillo says the government and insurance did help, but not nearly enough, adding that now he's got all the help he needs.

And volunteers say, Spring Break or not, the effort is a family affair and there's no place they'd rather be.

The group has volunteered after 31 disasters across the country and says they've put in about $34 million in restoration costs, but this is their biggest project yet.

If you want to help or know someone in need, click here for more information.