× Caught on Camera: Former Astros prospect seen brutally assaulting fiancee

HOUSTON — A former Astors prospect has been caught on camera violently assaulting his fiancee.

Video surveillance shows Danry Vasquez beating a woman in a stadium stairwell in 2016.

The outfielder has been cut after the footage surfaced.

According to TMZ, Vasquez was arrested for domestic violence in Texas back in August 2016 — and despite the fact officials had the video showing him backhanding the woman in the face and continuing to beat her while dragging her down a stairwell … he basically got off with a slap on the wrist.

At the time of the incident, Vasquez was playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks — the AA minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros. The team released him days after the incident.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez told TMZ Sports the victim did not want to cooperate with prosecutors and wanted the case dropped.

Because of that, Vasquez was ordered to complete anger management courses and has completed the terms of his probation. The case was formally dismissed on March 6.

TMZ reports that Vasquez went on to sign a contract with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. They have now released him in the wake of the video being released, saying, “Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old.”

Manager Ross Peeples added, “There is no choice but to sever the relationship. Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”