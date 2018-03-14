Daytime drowsiness increases Alzheimer risk and vegetarian fast food may not be as healthy as you think

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Poor sleep and the risk of dementia go hand-in-hand, according to a new study. It shows when people 70 years old and older are excessively sleepy during the day, it leads to a buildup of plaque in the brain. Depositing plaque in brain tissue is known as the first pre-clinical stage of Alzheimer’s.

Experts say the connection between sleep and dementia is reason to worry when you figure in that one in three Americans don't get enough sleep. Depending on age-- we should be getting between seven and 10 hours of sleep each night, so catch those z's people!

Here's some food for thought for our vegetarian and vegan friends. Vegetarian fast food is inherently plant-based, but just because a menu says it's vegetarian or vegan doesn't always mean it's the healthiest option. Dieticians say it can have just as much, if not more, calories and fat as non-vegetarian options.

“Look at the sides. Look at the salads. Consider the portion sizes of the toppings on those. And tailor your choices if you are frequently eating out to what's healthy and not what you would view as your best possible tasting choice on the menu,” said Clinical Outpatient Dietitian Elyse Sartor.

Food preparation should also be considered when you're making menu choices. Fried is fried, in other words, you don't get a pass on french fries because they're plant based.

Don't forget about portion size, a moment on the lips is a lifetime on the hips! Whether the meal is vegetarian, vegan or neither, it's only as healthy as what's going in it.