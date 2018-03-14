× HPD searches for suspects involved in chase, ATM robbery at CVS in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a group of suspects who got a way after driving a van into a CVS and taking an ATM in southeast Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD.

Investigators said the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. on Telephone Road when six to eight suspects rammed a stolen van into the front metal gate and doors of a CVS store. The men then went inside and loaded the ATM in a second white van.

Officers said a nearby security guard witnessed the incident and notified police as the thieves began to flee the scene.

Houston police chased the suspects for a few miles to Ithaca Street, where they jumped out of the van and ran. The vehicle was still in drive and rolled into the corner of a house, investigators said.

Authorities were able to catch two of the suspects, but the others were not found. Police said the ATM was recovered from the van.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.