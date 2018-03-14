One step at a time: Harris County deputy shot 7 times in legs now walking on amazing road to recovery

HOUSTON — It has been over four months since Deputy Justin Gay was shot seven times in his legs — while on duty — and doctors now have him on his feet and walking!

On Nov. 5, Gay was responding to a family disturbance call in the 9000 block of Walnut Glen when he got into an altercation with Constantine Argyriou, the caller’s son, according to investigators.

Argyriou, 38, allegedly pulled a gun and shot Gay at point blank range seven times with a .45 caliber pistol, then fled the scene. A K-9 officer found the suspect hiding in a retention ditch. The dog bit Argyriou, who was then taken into custody.

Gay was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated.

The damage to the deputy’s legs was extensive and required multiple surgeries and rigorous rehabilitation. He was released from the rehabilitation center in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced the exciting news via Facebook.

“The Men and Women of Constable Mark Herman’s Office are VERY Excited to Announce, that one of our Own Deputy Justin Gay who was shot earlier this month 7 times, has been released for Thanksgiving from his Rehabilitation Center!!!! Deputy Gay is at home and will wake up Thanksgiving Day in his own bed!” the post read.

Gay has continued to improve and is now up and walking, but his road to recovery will be longer and will require more physical rehabilitation.

Gay still receives a paycheck from the county, however, his extra job income has stopped due to his inability to work. The Constable’s Office threw a fundraiser for Gay and his family in December to aid in supplementing the income he lost.

Anyone who wishes to mail a donation that will be forwarded to the injured deputy may do so by mailing it to 18482 Kuykendahl Road # 191, Spring, Texas 77379. Make all checks and/ or money orders payable to Deputy Justin Gay.