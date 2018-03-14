CONROE, Texas — A hot new nail salon is bringing glitz, glam and cocktails to fashionistas in Conroe. CW39 Houston headed north to find out what all the hype is about. Watch the video to see what we found!
Jell-O shot pedicures? New Conroe nail salon attracting clients with manis, pedis and cocktails!
