Local kids celebrate Pi Day at the Houston Children’s Museum

HOUSTON - Pi! Pie! Oh, me oh my! It's Pi day everybody! And we all know what that means.

Today's the day we celebrate that almighty never ending mathematical symbol. The one no one can recite by heart, unless it gets you a free pecan pie from Three Bros. Bakery, that is.

Say the first 75 digits after the decimal point and get a pie.

3-14 is also genius day apparently. Albert Einstein was born today and it's the day the world lost the great mind of Stephen Hawking.

And kids at the Houston Children's Museum put on the ponchos and threw down like nobody's business for the 8th annual shaving cream pie fight.

So, regardless how your celebration adds up , whether it's pi or pie!

May the fun be infinite for all!