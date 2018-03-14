Maggie’s Must-Haves: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these leprechaun-styled libations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Celebrate St. Patrick`s Day in style by ditching the beer and opting for a leprechaun-inspired libation.

Houston mixologist, Rebecca Burkart joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to show her some must-haves to really shake things up.

We continued the party over on CW39's Facebook page:

Here are some recipes:

Good Luck Spritz

INGREDIENTS for 1 Good Luck Spritz

2 parts Brut Champagne

1 ½ parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 parts Sparkling Water

Fill a tall Collins glass with ice. Add Champagne first, then St-Germain, then Club Soda. Stir completely and then garnish with a lemon twist.

POT’O GOLD

1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

½ part Limoncello

1 heaped barspoon of lemon curd



Place ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

GREEN IN THE AFTERNOON



1/2 oz St~Germain elderflower liqueur

1/4 oz limoncello

2 dashes of absinth

Pinch of matcha power

In a glass of champagne top up with champagne and stir gently

SWEET & CELTIC

1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

¼ part Fresh Nashi Pear

½ part Poire Williams

Dash of Lemon Juice

Touch of Simple Syrup

Dash of soda



Build. Garnish with sprig of fresh smacked mint.

DUBLIN DILL

1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

25 ml freshly juiced Cucumber (skin removed)

2 small chunks of Fresh Ginger (muddled)

½ part Fresh Apple Juice

Garnished with Bruised Fresh Dill

I-RISH UPON A BAR

2 diced, skinned chunks of Cucumber

2 diced, skinned chunks of Kiwi

Small sprig of Fresh Dill

1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

Drizzle Elderflower Cordial

Drizzle of Fresh Lime

Muddle first 3 ingredients in base of cocktail. Shaker, add Sapphire and remaining ingredients with large scoop of ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain into a chilled glass.

Please whatever you do, don't test your luck, drink RESPONSIBLY!