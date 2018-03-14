Maggie’s Must-Haves: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these leprechaun-styled libations

HOUSTON -- Celebrate St. Patrick`s Day in style by ditching the beer and opting for a leprechaun-inspired libation.
Houston mixologist, Rebecca Burkart joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to show her some must-haves to really shake things up.
Here are some recipes:
INGREDIENTS for 1 Good Luck Spritz
2 parts Brut Champagne
1 ½ parts St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
2 parts Sparkling Water
Fill a tall Collins glass with ice. Add Champagne first, then St-Germain, then Club Soda. Stir completely and then garnish with a lemon twist.
POT’O GOLD
1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin
½ part Limoncello
1 heaped barspoon of lemon curd
Place ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.
1/2 oz St~Germain elderflower liqueur
1/4 oz limoncello
2 dashes of absinth
Pinch of matcha power
In a glass of champagne top up with champagne and stir gently
SWEET & CELTIC
1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin
¼ part Fresh Nashi Pear
½ part Poire Williams
Dash of Lemon Juice
Touch of Simple Syrup
Dash of soda
Build. Garnish with sprig of fresh smacked mint.
DUBLIN DILL
1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin
25 ml freshly juiced Cucumber (skin removed)
2 small chunks of Fresh Ginger (muddled)
½ part Fresh Apple Juice
Garnished with Bruised Fresh Dill
I-RISH UPON A BAR
2 diced, skinned chunks of Cucumber
2 diced, skinned chunks of Kiwi
Small sprig of Fresh Dill
1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin
Drizzle Elderflower Cordial
Drizzle of Fresh Lime
Muddle first 3 ingredients in base of cocktail. Shaker, add Sapphire and remaining ingredients with large scoop of ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain into a chilled glass.
Please whatever you do, don't test your luck, drink RESPONSIBLY!