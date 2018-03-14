× Report of person with gun on Northwestern University campus deemed a hoax

EVANSTON— Reports of a gunman on the campus of Northwestern University has been deemed a hoax, university officials confirm.

The school released the following statement on its website:

Police have determined that the report of a man with a gun in Engelhart Hall was a hoax. It was made in a call to the Evanston Police Department. No danger to the community exists. Police are investigating the false report.

University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun the graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus.

Police rushed to the scene and a shelter-in-place was issued for the students. After an extensive search and no threat was found, the campus was given the ‘all-clear’ to return to normal activities.

Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018