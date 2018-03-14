PA congressional special election still ‘too close to call’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - In Tuesday's neck-and-neck special congressional race in Pennsylvania, a race with nationwide attention Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory.

"Took a little longer than we thought, but we did it," Lamb announced to a cheering group of supporters late Tuesday night.

But his main opponent Republican Rick Saccone says not so fast this is still too close to call, and he's not conceding the race.

"You know we're still fighting the fight," the state representative said. "It's not over yet."

But don't tell that to the Democrats.

"Conor's going to win," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez SAID. "There aren't enough votes left for Saccone to catch up. It's remarkable, a district Trump won by 20 points."

Some pundits claim Libertarian candidate Drew Miller blew this race wide open ince he played spoiler by grabbing over 1,300 votes.

But now the final tally is basically hinging on provisional and military ballots.

After absentee votes were counted, Lamb held an edge of just over 600 votes with provisional ballots still to be counted over the next four days.

A full recount could come next.

However, GOP attorneys are reportedly considering filing a court challenge to the results based on several factors including some complaints about touch-screen voting machines used in Allegheny County recording the wrong votes.

Lamb won that county by a 15-point margin.

"We have people all over the district following this-- and they've seen a lot of elections here-- and we feel confident about how it's going to turn out," Lamb maintained.

Whatever happens......it's not over until it's over.

And with millions spent from both sides in this special election......this one seems far from over!