× Precinct 4: Suspected pimp accused of forcing underage girl into prostitution

HOUSTON – A suspected pimp has been arrested for forcing a young girl into prostitution, deputies say.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were dispatched to the 23600 block of Tree House Lane on Tuesday in reference to the recovery of a runaway who was forced into sex trafficking.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found the girl in a vehicle with Kolbe Doyle, 19, who she claimed had forced her to perform sexual acts on individuals against her will.

The victim told deputies she met Doyle online through a dating app, and that he picked her up and brought her to the Houston area. Once in Houston, the girl was forced to into prostitution by the man, authorities said.

Doyle was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution of a minor and trafficking of a person. His bond is set at $50,000.

Investigators identified another suspect involved in the case. Further criminal charges are expected.