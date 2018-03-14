John & Aventer Gray get candid about the next ‘chapter’ in their life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer Gray are one busy couple. From church, to kids, to reality TV, even a a big move, they somehow make it all work, together! They took time away from their busy schedule to sit down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe about the latest chapter in the Gray's world.

For about five years, the Grays have spread spiritual love to churchgoers at Lakewood Church, where Pastor Gray serves as associate pastor. The married couple has played a major role and made huge impacts around Houston-based areas by rebuilding lives for Hurricane Harvey victims and creating a Harvey relief foundation, Become The Bridge Foundation.

The Gray's show, The Book of John Gray, encourages disheartened individuals to find their strength to live their lives day-by-day in happiness and pure faith.

The married couple’s lives continue to get busier daily, filled with spiritual adventures. In Dec. 2017, the Grays announced on social media their transition and movement to lead others in Greenville, South Carolina --- where Pastor Gray will serve as a senior pastor at Redemption Church.

To find out how the Grays balance life together and help lead a joyful life to others, listen to the interview above.

