Texas sheriff's officer arrested for soliciting sex from minor

TARRANT COUNTY(KDAF) – A Denton County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired amid accusations of soliciting sex from a minor.

Patrol Sergeant Weston Jordan was arrested Tuesday in Tarrant County, charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a second degree felony. Jordan has been terminated by DCSO and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree released this statement in reaction to Jordan’s arrest: