Uber for lashes? New Houston-based beauty app sends eyelash stylist to your home, work within minutes of booking

HOUSTON — Houston, we have lashes! Eyelashr is a new phone app that allows its users to search for and book professional eyelash technicians within minutes of scheduling an appointment. Creator Maher Daoudi — the man behind Xtreme Lashes — talks to us about the app along with his current clients, which includes Ms. Houston 2018 and Mrs. Texas 2016 Raquel Fatiuk. Click play to learn all about Eyelashr.
