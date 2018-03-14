Uber for lashes? New Houston-based beauty app sends eyelash stylist to your home, work within minutes of booking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston, we have lashes! Eyelashr is a new phone app that allows its users to search for and book professional eyelash technicians within minutes of scheduling an appointment. Creator Maher Daoudi — the man behind Xtreme Lashes — talks to us about the app along with his current clients, which includes Ms. Houston 2018 and Mrs. Texas 2016 Raquel Fatiuk. Click play to learn all about Eyelashr.