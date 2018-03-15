Critter News: Calf adoption, cows cheer for concertina, raccoon rescue, and dog goes from homeless to full of hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS - This has to be the most moooving calf adoption ever!

Following Hurricane Harvey, a family found this little calf rejected by her mom....and with little chance of survival.

So, they named her 'Harveigh' and took her into their house....feeding the little calf by hand.

And Harveigh made herself right at home!

She's practically one of the family now.

And although she soon outgrew the house, she wasn't put out to pasture....just into her very own Cow Condo!

Moooving right along....here's some news farmers can use.

This video's gone viral of a little girl in Ireland playing-- not an accordion but a concertina--- to a pasture full of adoring fans....these cows.

"Ha, it's like a stampede! They love that music! Play it again for them so it'll give 'em another tune," a man tells the little girl in the video.

Yeah, check out how much these cows dig this music!

And this little girl really milks it for all she can!

Looks like she finally solved an 'udderly' difficult problem......how to make the cows come home!

And......check out this little furball in San Francisco-- looks like he poked his head where it didn't belong-- and got stuck there!

That's a real headache.

Curiosity definitely led this guy to a sticky predicament-- and even a bruised forehead, but he's all better now.....after a nice lady officer sprang him.

Now he's just got a bruised ego.

Looks like he should have stuck with his pal doing what raccoons do best....stick to the dumpster diving, pal!

Finally......here's proof pooches know how to pay it forward.

This Newfoundland hound was discovered homeless on the streets of Los Angeles.

It took a whole cheeseburger to win him over.

His Hope for Paws rescuers named him 'Everest,' since he was such a challenge.

Everest was soon flown a thousand miles north to Oregon.....where he met his new partners in crime-- 'Bonnie' and 'Clyde.'

Now Everest is training to be a therapy dog so he can deliver smiles to everyone.

Sure looks like Everest has a new 'leash' on life!