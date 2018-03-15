Drag race track reopens in Baytown as Harris County Sheriff’s Office warns about street racing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The quarter-mile drag strip Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown is finally back open.

The track has been closed since Hurricane Harvey and they're having their Roll & Drag Race Nationals through Sunday.

"You don't have to worry about running from the cops when you're out here on the track, keeping it all safe," said spectator Jeremy Robinson.

Organizers say the event is the Super Bowl of streetcar racing, but it may excite some folks so much they want to take their motors to the streets.

"Today is day one of the roll race nationals and we've got about 185 competitors competing for over $20,000 in cash prizes," said Royal Purple Raceway manager Seth Angel.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted a life-saving warning in a Twitter video.

"If you're caught street racing, you can be convicted of a misdemeanor and up to a 2nd degree felony, jail time and have your wheels seized by the cops," the post read.

"For us, our motto has always been race the strip, not the street, so we don't support that kind of racing," said Angel.

Drivers come from all over and look forward to the legal competition.

"I choose to race here at the track," said racer Johnie Mondragon. "I'm the underdog here so hopefully it does good and we can shake some heads while doing it."