New study suggests 93 % of bottled water may have Microplastics

HOUSTON—A new study by the State University of New York at Fredonia and the journalism group Orb Media claims that 93 percent of bottled water show signs of microplastic contamination.

This includes fragments of plastic that are used to make bottle caps.

The findings suggest if you drink one-liter of water a day you are possibly consuming tens of thousands of microplastics a year.

Researchers tested 259 water bottles from eleven popular brands such as Aquafina, Dasani, and Nestle Pure Life across nine different countries including the U.S.

With microplastics floating around in drinking water, we have to ask the millon dollar question.

Can bottled H2O be bad for your health?

"There are concerns with little particles could cause some damage another possibility will be that certain chemicals are bacteria or virus can attach themselves or relocated. But all of this at this point for humans is simply theoretical. I would not panic. I would not quit eating fish or drinking water," said Dr. Ned Snyder, MD.

So, stay hydrated and drink up! Doctors orders!