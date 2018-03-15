Preliminary autopsy reveals cause of death for Channelview bus driver killed in Alabama crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The investigation continues into Tuesday's deadly bus crash in Alabama, which had been chartered for the Channelview High School band.

A preliminary autopsy by the Baldwin County Coroner's Office reportedly shows veteran bus driver, 65-year-old Harry Caligone died of blunt force trauma after the bus full of students plunged 50 feet down into a ravine off Interstate 10.

That initial finding still doesn't rule out the possibility Caligone may have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

NTSB investigators have made their way to Houston to conduct extensive interviews with employees of the motor coach company-- First Class Tours-- along with Channelview High School employees as well.

Officials say they are still examining the motor coach for clues.

For the first time ever, the NTSB also used a nighttime drone operation to scan the accident scene.

Investigators say the crash occurred about seven and a half hours after the bus departed Disney World in Orlando.

The bus was only about a half-hour away from where Caligone was set to meet a relief driver near Mobile, Alabama.

Sadly, he didn't make it that far.