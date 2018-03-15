Reports of shots fired at HPD officers in north Houston

Posted 11:18 AM, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19AM, March 15, 2018

HOUSTON — Heavy police presence is in a north Houston neighborhood after reports of shots fired at Houston police officers.

The incident is unfolding in the 200 block of Van Molan near Fulton.

No injuries have been reported, HPD confirms.

