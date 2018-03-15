× Reports of shots fired at HPD officers in north Houston

HOUSTON — Heavy police presence is in a north Houston neighborhood after reports of shots fired at Houston police officers.

The incident is unfolding in the 200 block of Van Molan near Fulton.

No injuries have been reported, HPD confirms.

Our SWAT and Negotiations Teams are en route to the 200 block of Van Molan, near Fulton, on reports of shots being fired in direction of our officers. No one injured. PIO is en route. Media partners are asked to keep your helicopters back from the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 15, 2018

