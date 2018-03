WICHITA, Kan. – The Houston Cougars held on to beat San Diego State 67-65 to advance in the West Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Coogs were paced by the career-high 39 points from Rob Gray as he scored the game winning bucket with one second left on the clock. The win is the first win for the Cougars in the tournament since 1984.

