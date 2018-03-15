× Toys R Us gift cards only good for the next 30 days

CNN— For those who have Toys R Us gift cards, you better use them soon! They’ll only be good for the next 30 days.

Since filing for bankruptcy in September, the retailer has been honoring gift cards, but since filing for liquidation, the chain is soon to stop within the next 30 days.

Consumers who have gift cards are advised to spend them immediately. Once the stores close, you’ll be out of luck.

“Use those gift cards ASAP,” the Better Business Bureau said on its website. “Businesses that have entered into the liquidation process will not be around for very long and BBB advises consumers who are holding gift cards spend them as soon as possible or risk getting stuck with a worthless piece of plastic.”