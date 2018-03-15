UK kicks out 23 Russian diplomats in response to alleged Kremlin-ordered poisoning of former Russian spy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, England - The United Kingdom is punching back at Russia over a former Russian spy's poisoning in Britain last week.....allegedly carried out by Kremlin operatives!

"The United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as 'undeclared' intelligence officers," British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered.

The prime minister says other measures will follow, including a British boycott of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

British investigators say the former Russian spy and his daughter were exposed to a Russian military-grade nerve agent in the town of Salisbury.

"Hundreds of officers, as you would expect, continue to work around the clock, gathering evidence to identify those responsible for what is a reckless, despicable and targeted attack," UK Counter-terrorism Chief Neil Basu announced.

Authorities say the former spy and his daughter remain hospitalized in 'critical condition.'

But Moscow claims it wants proof of this 'attack,' requesting a sample of the nerve agent.

"As soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia or whoever it may be," President Donald Trump weighed in from Washington.

Ironically, some speculate it was Rex Tillerson's insistence the nerve agent 'clearly came from Russia' that got the secretary of state fired....just about 13 hours after his statement.

But the White House insists the 'Rexit' occurred for other reasons.

"Rex Tillerson had failed on virtually every measure that one has for a secretary of state," former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said.

Still.....critics of Vladimir Putin sure seem to turn up dead....especially in Britain.

On Tuesday, British authorities were investigating another suspicious death of a Russian exile who had ties to other Russians who have died mysteriously, according to the exiled man's attorney.

Russian Ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, seemed to laugh off such insinuations.

"Russian government does not employ such means of dealing with its opponents," he declared. "I can assure you of that."

Looks like that remains to be seen!