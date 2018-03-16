After tournament win in 34 years, Cougars now turn attention to match-up with Michigan
HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Cougars know if they’re going to beat Michigan in round two of the NCAA Tournament, it can’t just be the “Rob Gray Show.” In the Cougars opening round win, Gray scored a career high 39 points to lift UH over San Diego State.
“Rob is capable of doing what he did last night all the time, but we have to help him, especially on the offensive end,” guard Corey Davis Jr. said.
“We need Rob to continue being him, and it’s up to us to pick up our slack and help him out a little bit,” Galen Robinson Jr. added.
The Cougars win over the Aztecs was the team’s first in the tournament since 1984. Reid Gettys was a point guard on the Phi Slama Jama teams of the 1980’s. He feels this year’s team is writing a new chapter in UH history.
“It’s not a matter of if the program bounces back, it’s back,” Gettys said. “They’ve restored the foundation of a program. I think this is just the very beginning and tip of the iceberg of what Kelvin (Sampson) and his staff are gonna accomplish.”
The Cougars will play Michigan in the second round on Saturday night at 8:40 P.M. Central Time.