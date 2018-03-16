× After tournament win in 34 years, Cougars now turn attention to match-up with Michigan

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Cougars know if they’re going to beat Michigan in round two of the NCAA Tournament, it can’t just be the “Rob Gray Show.” In the Cougars opening round win, Gray scored a career high 39 points to lift UH over San Diego State.

After 39 points last night in a huge @UHCougarMBK win, what will Rob Gray @iRob_G and the Coogs do for the sequel on Saturday? #MarchMadness #ForTheCity @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/BcpqMO3NGn — Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) March 16, 2018

“Rob is capable of doing what he did last night all the time, but we have to help him, especially on the offensive end,” guard Corey Davis Jr. said.

“We need Rob to continue being him, and it’s up to us to pick up our slack and help him out a little bit,” Galen Robinson Jr. added.

The Cougars win over the Aztecs was the team’s first in the tournament since 1984. Reid Gettys was a point guard on the Phi Slama Jama teams of the 1980’s. He feels this year’s team is writing a new chapter in UH history.

“It’s not a matter of if the program bounces back, it’s back,” Gettys said. “They’ve restored the foundation of a program. I think this is just the very beginning and tip of the iceberg of what Kelvin (Sampson) and his staff are gonna accomplish.”

HIGHLIGHTS – Enjoy the sights & sounds from Thursday's win over San Diego State in @marchmadness First Round Coogs take on No 7 Michigan at 8:40 pm SATURDAY inside @INTRUSTarena… WATCH on @TBSNetwork, LISTEN on @KPRCradio & @westwood1sports#ForTheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/2sxvGEddG4 — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 16, 2018

The Cougars will play Michigan in the second round on Saturday night at 8:40 P.M. Central Time.