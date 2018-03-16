Class Acts: From soccer to volleyball to FFA, Maddie McKinney makes it all work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Maddie McKinney doesn't have much time to waste as a sophomore at Katy High School.

"I play volleyball, I play soccer and I'm in FFA," McKinney said. "I like it. It gives me stuff to do, and I'm not just laying around the house all the time."

As part of the FFA, the 16-year-old helped raise and show a cow named "Corn Dog" at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this week.

"My dad always raised animals and cows around my house, so I knew he'd want me to raise. I thought I was going to hate it and then quit after the first year. But I'm into my second year, and I'm showing in majors, so I guess that's a good sign," she said.

McKinney credits Katy's FFA with helping her improve her communication skills. For more on this Class Act, check out the video above!