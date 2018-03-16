Fancy Footwork: “Stepping” into the world of Irish dancing with the Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- St. Patrick's Day isn't just about the green beer and leprechauns. It's also a celebration of the Irish heritage. For centuries dancing has been a huge part of the Irish culture. With those signature rhythms, turned out toes, and fancy footwork, Irish step dancing truly stands out.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe found some of the best Irish dancers in Houston, even the world! She spent some time with the Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance. Only 1 percent of American dancers get the chance to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships. Three of those dancers will be from the Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance, right here in Houston, Texas.

Clann Kelly, means Kelly family in Irish. And that's the goal of founder/owner of Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance, Anna Kelly. Kelly has been Irish dancing since the age of seven. After nearly 30 years, she decided to open her own dancing school in 2016.

So step into the world of Irish Dancing with our own Maggie.

First it's time to learn a few moves from a 3 time World Qualifying Dancer, Shelley Gilcrease.

Speaking of World Champion Dancers, meet Areleen Torres, one of the instructors at Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance. Torres is a 2 time World Champion dancer. Torres, started dancing at just 3-yrs-old in Dublin, Ireland. After winning the World Championship twice she went on to dance with Michael Flatley in River Dance and Lord of the Dance. Now Torres' four boys dance at Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance.

Happy St. Patrick's Day and cheers to celebrating the Irish heritage through dance!

If you'd like to learn more about Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance, click here.

Also meet all of the dancers in this special Facebook live.