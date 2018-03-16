Flix Fix: Lara Croft, 7 Days in Entebbe and Love Simon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Angelina Jolie left some big boots to fill when she stepped out of the Tomb Raider role, now Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in a prequel that explores the video game characters origins. Is the new one better than the previous versions? Film Critic Dustin Chase answers that question plus reviews the new romantic coming of age story Love Simon and explains why you might be seeing double while watching the new thriller 7 Days in Entebbe starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl. As always this weeks new releases watched and reviewed on Flix Fix so you can make better box office decisions.

