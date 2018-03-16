‘Chicks With Class’ Margo Baines shares how to empower the youth with confidence & education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON ---Chicks With Class Founder Margo Baines chatted with CW39's morning dose. Maggie Flecknoe about the importance of bestowing confidence and positivity into our youth.

Chicks With Class mission is to empower, entertain and educate the youth in every community. The company celebrates style and education while providing a fun and upbeat atmosphere.

The company offers incredible services such as etiquette classes, empowerment programs, birthday parties, spas and more for children between the ages of six and fourteen.

For more information, visit www.chickswithclass.com.