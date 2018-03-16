Governor Greg Abbott visits Dickinson, assists in Hurricane Harvey recovery effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKINSON - Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited Dickinson Friday morning to tour volunteer recovery efforts in Hurricane Harvey-ravaged neighborhoods.

“This is a classic example of everybody coming together and helping eachother rebuild,” said Abbott.

Dickinson was hit hard! NewsFix was there during Harvey to see boats scouring the area looking for neighbors in need of higher ground.

Neighbors like the Sears.

“When it got too high in the house and I was concerned that we might not get out if another wave came through, we decided that we would go out into the storm rather than drown in the house,” recalled Brandy Sears.

The Sears were saved, but their home took on more than four feet of water.

"8 Days of Hope" has been in Dickinson all week, and in that time, they've managed to work miracles in the Sears household.

“Working as a team - that's how we get to get all this stuff done - and it's amazing when you come in and see a house and then when you walk away from that house and it's completed,” shared Tom Mason, an ambassador for 8 Days of Hope.

Even Abbott joined in on the volunteering.

“You can tell there's meaning in the name of these organizations because they do rebuild houses, but they re-instill hope in families like Brandy's and it’s that hope that allows these families to know they're going to be able to continue on,” he said.

8 Days of Hope, the 4B Disaster Response Network and Rebuild Texas helped over 1,200 people in Dickinson, mobilizing volunteers from 48 states and seven countries.

And while there's still work left to be done, the Sears are forever grateful.

“These guys came in and they have restored the faith in our little community,” Sears said.