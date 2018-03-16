× HPD: Cow killed; 3 people injured after multiple crashes on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON — Investigators have determined a cow was the cause of two crashes that injured three people Friday morning on the Eastex Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

A wrecker was stopped in the 7200 block of Eastex Freeway around 2:50 a.m. after an unknown vehicle hit a cow, investigators said.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

While emergency crews were blocking the area, the driver of a pickup truck slammed into the wrecker.

Authorities said the wrecker driver and two people in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cow did not survive the crash.

