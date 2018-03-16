Man fatally hit by METRORail in Downtown, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed Friday morning after walking into an oncoming METRORail train in Downtown, according to Houston METRO Transit Authority.
METRO police responded to Main Street at Hadley Street around 6 a.m.
Investigators said the train was headed southbound when the man was struck while walking along the tracks. He was taken in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died, police said.
No word regarding if charges will be filed.
Officials said the line resumed service at 8:14 a.m.
Read more local stories
- HPD: Cow killed; 3 people injured after multiple crashes on Eastex Freeway
- Galveston man sentenced to 30 years for brutally beating, strangling wife after argument at cookout
- Drag race track reopens in Baytown as Harris County Sheriff’s Office warns about street racing
Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.