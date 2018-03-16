× Man fatally hit by METRORail in Downtown, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed Friday morning after walking into an oncoming METRORail train in Downtown, according to Houston METRO Transit Authority.

METRO police responded to Main Street at Hadley Street around 6 a.m.

Investigators said the train was headed southbound when the man was struck while walking along the tracks. He was taken in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died, police said.

No word regarding if charges will be filed.

Officials said the line resumed service at 8:14 a.m.

